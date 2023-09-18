'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Mary Is Pregnant With Brandan's Baby

Despite Mary's grandparents who raised her insisting on her and Brandan not having premarital sex, Mary is pregnant. On Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mary took a pregnancy test and confirmed she and Brandan are expecting their first child together.

Brandan and Mary, both 23, have alarmed viewers with their obsessive behavior this season as Brandan moved to the Philippines to be with Mary after connecting online. While her extreme jealousy has caused issues, the two clearly got over it. On Monday's episode, Brandan explained that since Mary's grandfather was off working in Manila -- an entirely different island than from where they live -- they were able to get privacy for the past few months and obviously, one thing led to another. Mary had no regrets.

"I know that I want to wait until marriage before having sex, but I change my mind because when Lolo [my grandfather] is gone, I feel so confident," Mary said. "And Brandan is here now in person, and I really love him and I feel ready to give my all to him. You know, we're humans."

Brandan shared that it was Mary who wanted a baby and Mary said she had "baby fever."

"I've been waiting over two years to be with this woman and be intimate with her," Brandan said. "So when she made the choice to kind of like pop the cherry, I was fully on board. And then she's like, you know, I just really, really want a baby. And I thought trying to make a baby will help us become a better couple. Now that she's pregnant, I'm like, oh s**t, this is really happening. Like, what? Things just got a lot more complicated."

"I'm excited, but I'm also just really, really nervous and anxious," he also told Mary.

Mary was nervous in particular about her grandfather's reaction to the life-changing news given that he didn't even want them to kiss without Brandan asking for his permission first.

"Lolo always said marriage before having a baby or sex," she said. "That's a big deal because of our culture here in the Philippines. I get it. I don't know what to do."

But perhaps even more worrisome is the fact that during a previous episode, Brandan told Mary that they were quickly running out of money and were desperate enough to ask her grandfather for money, though Mary refused because of his age and the fact that he stepped in to raise her and her brother after they were abandoned by their parents.

"I'm starting to have doubts," Brandan said. "I just really hope that we can handle everything that's on our plate."

