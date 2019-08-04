Soon after his release from prison a Swedish prison and his return to the U.S., A$AP Rocky is bonding with an old flame -- Kendall Jenner.

In a since-deleted fan video, seemingly captured on Sunday, the newly released rapper, wearing a green-and-white varsity jacket and jeans, is seen catching up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at her brother-in-law, Kanye West's, cherished weekend tradition, Sunday Service.

As for Jenner, she rocked white denim jeans, a white tank and a ball cap for the musical outdoor gathering. By their side was fellow hip-hop artist A$AP Ferg.

Rocky -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- was released from police custody in Sweden on Friday, alongside two other Americans in his entourage, all of whom were charged with assault. He had been in custody since June 30 and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was back in the U.S. on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

West was a vocal advocate for Rocky while he was detained. ET learned last month that the fellow rapper even spoke with President Donald Trump about getting involved in the case. After Rocky was released, Kim Kardashian West tweeted her thanks to the president, as well as Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Jenner was romantically linked with Rocky throughout 2017, and was spotted cozying up with him at the Met Gala that year. However, like her rumored relationships with the Blake Griffin, Harry Styles and Ben Simmons, Jenner kept their apparent romance under wraps.

"I don't want to let the world have their opinion on something and let them fully into something if I don't even know what's gonna end up happening in the next couple months because it's something I'm going to have to explain," she said in February during an interview with ZAZA WORLD RADIO.

"The amount of times I see people together for a couple months and they're together so hardcore and they show it and they flex it everywhere and a couple months later they break up or something happens," she continued. "They have to explain themselves to everyone. I don't want to do all of that unless I'm completely certain in a relationship or it's been a while."

See more on Jenner discussing her dating life below.

