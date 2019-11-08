A$AP Rocky Will Return to Sweden to Perform Following Conviction

A$AP Rocky is coming back to Sweden for his fans.

The 31-year-old rapper is performing at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale Tuesday and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local Swedish charity FARR, which works with refugee support groups.

The "Babushka Boi" emcee, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault in Sweden following a June 30 fight in Stockholm that turned physical. He was taken into police custody on July 3 and spent a month in a Swedish prison before getting released on Aug. 2.

At the time, the rapper claimed the altercation happened after "drug addicts" harassed him and his friends, and shared video on Instagram of two men confronting him and his security guard while outside a restaurant. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and said that he was acting in self-defense.

The Stockholm District Court previously stated that Rocky and two of his associates who were also convicted of assault would receive "conditional sentences," meaning no jail time or fines. They did have to compensate the Swedish government "based on their financial ability" for legal expenses incurred in the case.

Rocky spoke out on social media about the verdict, saying he was "disappointed" by it. "I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward."

