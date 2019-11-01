Aaron Carter is getting real about his complicated relationship with his father.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, Aaron and his mom, Jane, discuss Aaron's late father, Robert, who died in 2017.

"I don't mask my feelings with a smile," Aaron tells his mom.

"And I'm so grateful you made it through that low period of your life when you were so upset about your father's death," she responds. "Did you feel love for him? Did you feel like he really loved you, the little boy?"

"No," Aaron answers through tears.

"No? You didn't feel that he loved you?" Jane asks, before moving to hug her sobbing son. "I agree with you, but I'm sorry."

Six months after his father's death, Aaron told ET's Nischelle Turner that Robert's death didn't bring his family -- which includes his brother, Nick Carter, with whom he has a rocky relationship -- closer together.

"It didn't really bring us closer, but there's always hope," he said at the time. "I got hope. You never know what the future's gonna bring."

Last month, ET's Brice Sander caught up with Aaron and Jane at the 100th episode celebration of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp, and they revealed what fans could expect from their time on the series.

"There is nothing fake, there is nothing scripted about this show," Aaron said. "[And] there is nothing fake or scripted about me."

"We weren't really talking that much. We talked a little bit, but we didn't really know each other anymore," Jane added of her relationship with Aaron prior to appearing on the series. "This helped us to get to know each other again, and it was wonderful."

The latest episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition will air Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. on WE tv.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Aaron Carter Addresses Recent Drama and Inspiration Behind New Face Tattoo (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Aaron Carter Addresses Recent Drama and Shares the Meaning Behind His New Face Tattoo

Aaron Carter Admits He 'Lashed Out' at Brother Nick Amid Family Drama: 'All I Want Is Peace and Love'

Aaron Carter Claims He Was Raped by Late Sister Leslie

Related Gallery