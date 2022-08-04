Aaron Rodgers on Why His Relationship With Ex Danica Patrick Was 'Great' For Him
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Show Off Some Major PDA During …
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Reset, Refuel and Treat Your Body Right After a Long Weekend
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's relationship may have ended two years ago, but the 38-year-old NFL star still has fond memories. During Wednesday's episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers reflected on their time together and shared why it was "great" for him.
"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers told host Aubrey Marcus. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."
Rodgers went on to note that the 40-year-old former NASCAR driver was the one who initially connected him and Marcus when he attended the CEO of Onnit's taping of Patrick's Pretty Intense podcast back in 2020. "I felt like we were going to be friends at some point," Rodgers told Marcus, adding that he was "fascinated" with his work.
Rodgers and Patrick first met at the 2012 ESPYs, and went on to date from 2018 to 2020.
Shortly after they began dating, the football player opened up about their connection. "We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We're really into each other," Rodgers told Artful Living in October 2018. "So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot. We're really attracted to each other."
At the time, Rodgers said he and Patrick were enjoying traveling together but also laying low. "And she's a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too," he explained. "She eats really healthy. She's inspired me in that way."
Following their split, Rodgers went on to date and get engaged to Shailene Woodley. The former couple ended their engagement in February 2022, with a source telling ET, "They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries, it was hard to see one another. The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends."
In April, a source told ET that Rodgers was "taking some time for himself right now."
"Aaron feels like he is in a pretty spiritual place in his life," the source noted. "He wants to explore that side of himself more and learn more about himself."
RELATED CONTENT:
Aaron Rodgers Shares 'Deep' First Tattoo After Shailene Woodley Split
Aaron Rodgers in a 'Spiritual Place' Amid Split From Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up Again