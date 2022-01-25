Janine (Quinta Brunson) is getting a new student in her class on Tuesday's Abbott Elementary episode, and she's feeling rather cocky about it.

Titled "Student Transfer," the episode follows the teachers of Abbott Elementary as they receive teacher reviews. When a surprisingly negative review leaves Janine shaken, the news of a student getting transferred from Melissa's class into hers gives her the confidence boost she sorely needed. But Janine quickly learns that her new student, Courtney, is far from the delightful surprise she expected.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Ava (Janelle James) delivers the news to Janine that she's getting a transfer student in her class with her usual air of nonchalance.

"You know I can't just leave my class unattended like this, right?" the teacher asks the principal.

"It's five minutes, it's not like something can go wrong in five minutes," Ava responds as she pops a wide strip of bubble wrap. She tells Janine that one of Melissa's students will be transferring into her class but can't explain the reason behind the decision.

"Girl, I don't know, things happen all day," she exclaims. "Maybe she wants to be close to the bathroom. Maybe she likes you more. Maybe she got some kinda Meek Mill/Drake feud with one of her classmates."

She offers Janine the student's file, which she has organized by 'sexiest dad,' but Janine refuses it. "No, that's OK," the teacher tells her. "I don't really like to read the file. I like to get to know the child so I don't have any preconceived notions."

"That's an adorable spin on choosing to be unprepared," Ava quips. Watch the exclusive clip above to see Janine's reaction.

Abbott Elementary airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Watch episodes on Hulu the day following their premieres.

