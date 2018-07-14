Abby Lee Miller Says She's a 'Fighter' as She Learns to Walk Again After Surgery

Abby Lee Miller is on the up and up!

The Dance Momsstar proved she's not letting her recent health struggles get her down, as she shared a photo of herself learning to walk again on Friday. Miller stands with the help of a harness in the pic, keeping steady with her arms grasping rails for support. She flashes a big smile for the camera.

"'Look at me, way up high,'" she captioned the shot. "I never thought I’d be cast in the role of Peter Pan, but I’m harnessed up and ready to fly!! #abbylee #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #fighter #dance #aldc #aldcla."

Miller revealed that she was "on the mend" after undergoing another spinal surgery last month. The 51-year-old reality star was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April after receiving emergency surgery on her back.

Burkitt Lymphoma, which is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma, is a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system and starts in antibody-producing B cells, which are part of the immune system. Miller's orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed, previously told ET that “people who have been diagnosed with this have a good prognosis."

Miller has been keeping her fans updated on her health along the way, on everything from chemotherapy treatments to surgeries. See more in the video below.

