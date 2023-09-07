Fall is on the horizon and we couldn’t be more excited. We're especially looking forward to updating our wardrobes with denim jackets, loafers, and even brand new activewear. Luckily, Abercrombie just kicked off a sale on its entire Your Personal Best (YPB) activewear line for men and women. You can save 20% on everything from leggings, running shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees for the new season.

Shop 20% Off Women's Activewear

Shop 20% Off Men's Activewear

Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands.

Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Nothing motivates you to keep moving quite like new activewear.

Ahead, shop our favorite activewear deals from Abercrombie's limited-time sale.

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Men

YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger Get 20% off a pair of versatile joggers that are comfortable enough to wear all-day long in and out of the gym. $90 $72 Shop Now

YPB motionTEK 5 Inch Lined Flyaway Short Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK 5 Inch Lined Flyaway Short Designed to move with you, these shorts are lightweight, stretchy and breathable. Plus the flyaway side seams add extra mobility and a lightweight feel while running. $70 $56 Shop Now

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short These 7-inch unlined cardio shorts feature a drawstring waistband, side pockets with hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every workout. $60 $48 Shop Now

YPB neoKNIT Popover Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT Popover Abercrombie's new active popover hoodie is designed with a smooth interior, and the neoKNIT fabric is made from layerable sweat-wicking neoprene. $80 $68 Shop Now

YPB neoKNIT MAX Full-Zip Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT MAX Full-Zip Durable and heavyweight yet super soft and breathable, this full-zip jacket is an instant go-to anytime you leave the house. $120 $96 Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Women

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging Abercrombie's ultra high rise active 7/8-length leggings meets the signature Curve Love fit, featuring increased room in the hips and thighs with a nipped-in waist to eliminate waist-gap. $70 $56 Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank A classic square-neck workout top you'll always reach for. This tank features interior lining with removable pads and comes with a matching scrunchie, too. $50 $40 Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings The Abercrombie leggings are said to be just as buttery soft as lululemon's Align leggings. Shop the YPB style for 60% off in 26 different colors. $65 $52 Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Pocket Leggings Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Pocket Leggings Love a pocket on your leggings? This pair has two. Abercrombie's new active fabric is super soft and supportive without being restrictive, as well as smoothing and sculpting without pinching. $69 $55 Shop Now

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads. $50 $40 Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX Plunge Henley Slim Tank Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX Plunge Henley Slim Tank Part tank, part sports bra, this smoothing, sculpting henley top has interior lining and removable pads. $50 $40 Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX 7" Bike Short Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX 7" Bike Short Bike shorts are now as essential as leggings. Wear this squat-proof, sweat-wicking pair at the gym and throw on an oversized sweatshirt for a post-workout athleisure look. $45 $36 Shop Now

YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short A running short that combines function and fashion, featuring a mesh interior lining, high waist with drawcords, hidden side pocket and curved side hem. Plus, the drawstrings allow you to adjust the fit. $45 $36 Shop Now

For an even bigger wardrobe refresh, check out all the best deals from Abercrombie's Fall Sale available now.

RELATED CONTENT: