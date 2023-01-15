Jumpstarting the new year, Abercrombie is hosting their biggest activewear sale ever this weekend. Abercrombie's Your Personal Best (YPB) activewear line launched last March and includes everything from leggings, bike shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees. Now through Monday, January 16, the entire YPB collection of quality activewear for men and women is 40% off. For even bigger savings, use the exclusive code YPB2023 to take an extra 20% off your entire purchase.

Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands.

Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Nothing motivates you to keep your New Year's fitness resolutions quite like new activewear.

Shop our favorite women's activewear deals from Abercrombie and Fitch's massive Tryout Event, below.

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings The Abercrombie leggings are said to be just as buttery soft as lululemon's Align leggings. Shop the YPB style for 60% off in 26 different colors. $65 $31 WITH CODE YPB2023 Shop Now

YPB neoKNIT Legging-Friendly Crew Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT Legging-Friendly Crew The new active long-sleeve sweatshirt from Abercrombie is made with a super soft neoKNIT fabric and legging-friendly length to wear to and from the gym. $80 $38 WITH CODE YPB2023 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

