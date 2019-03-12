The first round of performers at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards has been announced!



On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne will be showcasing their talents at the prestigious awards show on April 7 in Las Vegas.



During the evening’s festivities, Jason Aldean will be presented with the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award. As was previously announced, he’ll also be treating viewers to a performance.



And that’s not all. Country music legend George Strait and the night’s host, Reba McEntire, will also be taking the stage to perform for fans. Between the two of them, they have won over 30 ACM Awards over the years.

However, another of this year’s performers has them both beat. Last year, Lambert won both Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, becoming the all-time ACM Award record holder with 32 trophies.



“I really can’t believe it,” she told reporters backstage during the 2018 show. “I just always try to live in the moment I’m in and then make myself better and try to be better. I try to reinvent and try to be a better writer and a better singer and a better performer and better person all around, I guess, so I don’t dwell on the past.”

Last month, the nominees for the ceremony were announced with acts like Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan and Taylor Swift up for prizes.



The 2019 ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the Park MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

