ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and More to Perform
ACMs 2021: All the Must-See Show-Stopping Moments
Paris Hilton's Best Moments Over the Years
Harry Styles Turns 28! His Biggest Moments: From One Direction t…
Sherri Shepherd 'Taking Over' 'The Wendy Williams Show,' But Not…
'Celebrity Big Brother' Sneak Peek: See the Houseguests in Actio…
Super Bowl LVI: Watch Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Perform ‘The Next E…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
Super Bowl LVI: Watch 50 Cent Perform ‘In Da Club’ at the Halfti…
'Rat in the Kitchen’ Teases Savory Sabotage in All-New Cooking C…
Steph & Ayesha Curry on Why They Jumped at the Chance to Work To…
'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo on Season 6, Craig Conover Love Tr…
Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft Share Memories From Life With Mom J…
'Book of Love': Sam Claflin Is a Fish Out of Water in Bilingual …
Joe Rogan Weighs In on Spotify Controversy After Celebrity Backl…
Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Baby With Model Bre Tiesi
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Prince William Jokes With Kate Middleton Over Having More Childr…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kim Finally Convinces Usman to Sleep in Her Room
Some of the biggest stars in country music will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards! Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC have announced yet another group of country music superstars set to perform live at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Fans can expect performances by Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Additionally, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton, will also hit the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Song choices for the country stars have yet to be announced.
But that's not all! Parmalee and Blanco Brown will be joined by Brooke Eden for a performance of "Just the Way," while Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will sing "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" during the show, and BRELAND will make his ACM Awards debut with a performance of "Praise The Lord."
More than 20 performances will be a part of this year's ceremony, with additional artists set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Chris Young leads this year's ACM nominations with seven nods, with Miranda Lambert and first-time nominee Hayes close behind with five each. Also of note, Blake Lively earned two nominations, her first nods at a music awards show, for producing and directing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
RELATED CONTENT:
ACM Awards 2022 Nominees: Blake Lively Nabs Two Noms
2022 ACM Awards to Livestream on Amazon Prime Video
Thomas Rhett Shares What His Daughters Thought About His ACM Win