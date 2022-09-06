Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3: Report
The Levine family is growing! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting baby No. 3, according to reports from People.
In photos published by Daily Mail, Prinsloo was seen stepping in out showing what appeared to be her growing baby bump. She was pictured with Levine while out to lunch in Santa Barbra on Saturday.
The couple, who wed in 2014, are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.
Last year, Prinsloo opened up to ET about wanting a "big family" -- but also needing a moment to catch her breath after the roller coaster of raising two under two.
"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," Prinsloo said of growing their family, after initially pumping the breaks after baby No. 2. "You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."
She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."
