Want to know what to expect from Maroon 5's upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance? ET's got you covered.

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier will exclusively sit down with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine on Thursday for his only interview in Atlanta, Georgia, about Sunday's Super Bowl LIII. The band is set to take the stage with Travis Scott and Big Boi at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Rumors that Maroon 5 had scored the big gig started last fall, though the band wasn't confirmed to play the halftime show until Jan. 13.

On Tuesday, Maroon 5 announced that together with Interscope Records and the NFL, they would be making a $500,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America -- following Scott's reveal earlier this month that he and the NFL would be making a donation to Dream Corps, an organization that is at the forefront of social justice issues like reducing jail populations and creating career opportunities for communities.

“Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time,” Levine said in a statement to ET. “We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

Levine's interview with ET will air on Thursday's episode. Find out how to watch here. Pre-game festivities for this year's Super Bowl begin Sunday at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, with kickoff about half an hour later on CBS.

