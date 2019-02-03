Welcome to Atlanta!

The stars are making their way to Georgia's capital to take part in all the Super Bowl LIII concerts and events that are happening before Sunday's big game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Before Gladys Knight sings the national anthem at the football championship, and Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi treat audiences to what is expected to be an energy-filled halftime performance, celebrities are heading to the southern city to take part in the annual game's festivities.

It's all work and no play for Adam Levine, who shared a pic of the band's rehearsal. Meanwhile, Ludacris, Ciara and Lil Jon performed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Thursday. The Backstreet Boys and NeNe Leakes also stopped by Jenny McCarthy's spot at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on Friday.

Check out which other celebs have made their way to ATL.

ET's Kevin Frazier exclusively sat down with Levine on Thursday in Atlanta for the singer's only interview before the big game, where he touched on the current controversy surrounding the NFL and its players, teased what fans can expect during the halftime show, and how he will give his two little girls a special shout-out.

Watch the full interview, below.

