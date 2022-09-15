Behati Prinsloo is showing off her growing baby bump! The supermodel took to Instagram Thursday to share the first photo of her pregnant belly, just days after ET learned that she and her husband, Adam Levine, are expecting their third child together.

"Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️," Prinsloo captioned the photo slideshow, which saw her growing belly peeking out from under her t-shirt.

While this is the first photo she's sharing, Prinsloo was photographed putting her pregnancy style on display earlier this month, during a lunch date with her husband in Santa Barbara. In the pics taken of Prinsloo and the 42-year-old "She Will Be Loved" singer, the soon-to-be mother-of-three was seen rocking a blue floral-print dress, tying her long blonde locks in a top knot. Adding a little extra glam to her look, Prinsloo wore a pair of chic sunglasses.

The couple, who wed in 2014, are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Last year, Prinsloo opened up to ET about wanting a "big family" -- but also needing a moment to catch her breath after the roller coaster of raising two under two.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So, I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," the 34-year-old model said of growing their family, after initially pumping the breaks after baby No. 2. "You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So, there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

For more on the couple and their growing family, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump in Floral Dress

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

Behati Prinsloo on Adam Levine Almost Pooping His Pants at Hospital

Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's 3-Year-Old Daughter Gio This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery