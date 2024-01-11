Adan Canto's Wife Stephanie Speaks Out After His Death: 'See You Soon'

Adan Canto's wife, Stephanie Canto, is breaking her silence following his death.

On Wednesday, Stephanie took to Instagram to pen a message to her late husband.

"'Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.' Mathew 6:19-21," she wrote.

"Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon 💔," she added.

Next to the tribute for her husband was a selfie she snapped of her and Adan as the sun shined behind them.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stephanie and Adan were married in 2017, and share two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1.

Adan died on Tuesday following a private battle with appendiceal cancer. He was 42.

His rep confirmed the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever," read a statement to THR. "He will be greatly missed by so many."

Following the news of the Designated Survivor star's death, his co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Italia Ricci shared a statement about his death on Instagram, saying, "I’m completely lost for words."

"He was the strongest person I know in every sense of the word and I am so angry that this happened," she wrote. "No one deserved this less than this sweet, brilliant, kind, and gentle man. Fuck cancer. Fuck. I’m so sorry for everyone hurting at this devastating loss and am beyond heartbroken for his family. You’ll be in my heart always."

Halle Berry, who played alongside Adan in X-Men, took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her friend.

"I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart 🕊️," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. and Fox Entertainment celebrated Adan's work in The Cleaning Lady and The Following.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

