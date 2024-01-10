Halle Berry is remembering a beloved co-star. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a tribute to Adan Canto, posting a black-and-white image of the late actor.

"I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart 🕊️," Berry captioned the post.

Canto died on Tuesday after a private battle with appendiceal cancer. He was 42. The television star is best known for roles on The Cleaning Lady, Narcos and Designated Survivor, and also appeared alongside Berry in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Canto played Sunspot opposite Berry's Storm in the action film.

Berry isn't the only co-star of Canto's to share a tribute to the late actor.

His Designated Survivor co-star, Italia Ricci, also shared a statement about his death on Instagram, saying, "I’m completely lost for words."

"He was the strongest person I know in every sense of the word and I am so angry that this happened," she wrote. "No one deserved this less than this sweet, brilliant, kind, and gentle man. Fuck cancer. F**k. I’m so sorry for everyone hurting at this devastating loss and am beyond heartbroken for his family. You’ll be in my heart always."

Canto is survived by his wife and creative partner, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1.

