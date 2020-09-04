Addison Rae on What Went Wrong With Bryce Hall (Exclusive)

When it comes to TikTok superstars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's on-again, off-again relationship, it's complicated. ET spoke to Addison and her mom, Sheri Easterling, on Wednesday about their new podcast, Mama Knows Best, and 19-year-old Addison talked about where she is now with 21-year-old Bryce.

Addison and Bryce have been teasing their millions of followers when it comes to the status of their relationship since last year, getting flirty on social media as fans root for them to be together. But Addison told ET's Katie Krause that the timing between them isn't right at the moment.

"There were a lot of times we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just like, a confusing situation, but right now, we're just kind of both deciding that, you know, there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on and figure out," she says. "So I think, you know, for me, I just really want to focus on my family, my brands, my career and just really trying to shape my life for the next five to 10 years and being able to provide for myself and like, my family, and just continuing to grow like that. And I think Bryce also has a lot going on and things that he has to figure out as well, and I wish him the best of luck in it all and I think at the end of the day, we're both still wishing the best for each other."

Addison said the two were still friends and didn't rule out possibly getting together in the future.

"I'm kind of just living life day by day and we're still young, so I'm really not too worried about anything," she notes. "I think at the end of the day, there's a great plan in store for my life and if that's involving Bryce or not, it's gonna be part of the bigger plan, which is gonna be great."

Sheri also gave ET her take on her daughter's relationship with Bryce.

"It's very hard for a mom to watch," she acknowledges of witnessing their ups and downs. "And I did try to give her some advice and she doesn't always like it ... but it's there! But at the end of the day, it's her decision, so I have to accept that."

As for dating other celebrities, Addison says she doesn't have a particular celebrity crush right now and is continuing to focus on herself. She did comment on YouTube star Tana Mongeau not being shy about having a crush on her.

"I love Tana, she's great," she says with a laugh. "I've literally actually been friends with Tana for a really long time now. And so I think it's so funny, she's so cute."

Both Addison and Sheri were also candid with ET about their experience working together on their podcast. Addison admitted sometimes the conversation can be "a little weird" and "uncomfortable" when it comes to sensitive subject matter.

"But I feel like at the end of the day, it's just a conversation, and it's just kind of, like, giving ourselves the chance to be vulnerable," she says. "And for me especially, the things that I don't want to talk about are, like, boys or whatever. But on Mama Knows Best, like, I've definitely opened up to her and the audience, especially about my thoughts about relationships and relationship experience and things I've gone through emotionally and, like, figured out about myself. So I feel like it kind of just gave me a chance to be vulnerable about it and, like, really open up, versus kind of covering it or hiding it. It just gave me a chance to open up and especially when we record it, it's just us two. So it's, like, very organic, very real and not really me imagining that people are going to be listening honestly, but then, like, knowing that they will hear it. I don't know, it's just been a really cool experience kind of figuring out how to open up to the world more."

Sheri agreed that talking to Addison about romantic relationships is hard.

"That's kind of difficult I guess to share, for each of us," she says. "That would be kind of difficult because ... you know, just being a teenager. And some things that she never really wanted to share with me, but now it's coming out. She's sharing more with me."

Episodes of Mama Knows Best go live Mondays. Head over to Spotify to follow the show.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Bryce back in June, when he commented on his relationship with Addison.

"We are hanging out," he said. "We're still, like, really good friends. Like, we never broke ... we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

And much like Addison, he also left the door open for the two to be more than friends in the future.

"Have hope, my friends," he says to fans wishing for the two to be together. "No, I'm kidding! ... We've been hanging out a lot, recently."

For more, watch the video below.

