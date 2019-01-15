Adele Dresses Like June Carter Cash: See the Stunning Transformation!

Adele is channeling a country music icon!

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning image of herself dressed up as June Carter Cash, Johnny Cash's late wife.

Posing in front of a velvet curtain, Adele is glowing in a long-sleeve, high-neck lavender dress with lace details. She's also sporting a brown wig and holding an autoharp, one of the instruments June played before her death in 2003. With smokey eye shadow and defined eyebrows and cheekbones, Adele beautifully captures June's style.

"June Carter Cash ❤️," she captioned the pic.

This isn't the first time Adele has channeled a music legend! Back in 2015, she stunned fans when she hilariously hung out with impersonators and auditioned to play herself. With a bit of makeup and by pretending to miss some notes, Adele wowed them all when she revealed her true identity.

In January 2017, Adele also dressed up as Dolly Parton. As part of the incredible costume, the "Hello" singer donned a big, blonde wig, a pink suit and a white collared shirt. She completed the look with some heavy makeup and a guitar.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability," she captioned the pic. "You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x"

