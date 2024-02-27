Adele Postpones 10 Shows of Her Las Vegas Residency Due to Illness

Adele broke some tough news to fans on Tuesday when she revealed that, due to illness, she's having to postpone all of her forthcoming March dates on her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency show.

The "Easy On Me" songstress took to Instagram to announced the unfortunate development, and explained, "Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency."

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break," Adele wrote in a statement post. "I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice."

"So on doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," she added. "The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

Adele added that "the postponed dates are: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30 March."

The songstress captioned the post, "I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x"

Adele's long-running residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicked off on November 2022 and was set to conclude on June 15. It's unclear how this development will impact those scheduling plans.

Back in October, Adele got candid in an Instagram post about how much the residency has moved her to the point she's fallen back in love with performing live.

"This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have," the songstress said in a lengthy caption to a video montage showing highlights of her residency. "I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget."

Adele went on to recall all the "hilarious, soulful and heartbreaking interactions" she's banked in her mind "for life."

"The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!!" she continued.

Adele concluded that the residency made her realize how much she enjoys being on stage and that it's where she belongs.

RELATED CONTENT: