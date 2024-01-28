Adele is getting fans' hopes up for a tour in the future -- although it may be some time before that happens.

During her Las Vegas residency show over the weekend, the "Easy On Me" songstress teased that she'll go on tour the next time she releases an album, so fans across the world can enjoy it.

However, she shared a fairly significant caveat in that it won't be happening anytime soon -- the new album or the accompanying tour.

"I just don't think I'm going to write an album for quite some time," Adele, 35, told concertgoers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday. "But next time I do, I'll come to where ever it is that you live."

The singer's Weekends With Adele residency is set to come to an end in June, and the singer seemed somewhat wistful at the thought of wrapping up her shows.

"I'm gonna miss this so much," she told the audience. "I really, really, really do love this show."

Back in October, Adele got candid in an Instagram post about how much the residency has moved her to the point she's fallen back in love with performing live.

"This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have," the songstress said in a lengthy caption to a video montage showing highlights of her residency. "I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget."

Adele went on to recall all the "hilarious, soulful and heartbreaking interactions" she's banked in her mind "for life."

"The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!!" she continued.

Adele concluded that the residency made her realize how much she enjoys being on stage and that it's where she belongs.

Adele's most recent album, 30, dropped in November 2021. Her Weekends With Adele residency kicked off on November 2022 and is set to conclude on June 15.

RELATED CONTENT: