Adele Sings With Adorable Mini-Me Fan During Las Vegas Residency

Adele had the sweetest fan interaction during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas on Sunday!

A fan named Alexandra took to social media to share the moment when Adele noticed her daughter, Valentina, who was dressed in an ensemble resembling one of the GRAMMY-winning singer's famous looks.

"Adele stopped to meet 'mini Adele.' Needless to say Valentina and I had our dream come true! Unforgettable night with my little love #adele #reels #lasvegas #weekendswithadele #weekend45 #adeleadkins," Alexandra wrote.

In the video, Valentina waits in the aisle of the venue as Adele makes her way up her row. As she sings "When We Were Young," Valentina catches Adele's eye. Making the moment even sweeter, Adele tells Valentina, "I love your dress," before she turns her around and poses for a photo with her.

Valentina's look was her own version of Adele's custom black-and-white Schiaparelli gown that she wore to NBA star Anthony Davis' wedding. The 36-year-old singer -- who attended the event with her partner, Rich Paul -- shared images on Instagram of herself in the look, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

According to Alexandra, Valentina's dress was made custom by her great-grandmother.

"A special thank you to my Mima (Valentina’s great grandmother) who sewed this dress in less than 48 hours before the show. #adele #reelsinstagram #weekendswithadele #fashion #style #schiaparelli #miniadele," the proud mom captioned a video of Valentina's style being crafted together.

Adele had a sweet moment with a little fan during her Las Vegas residency. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Before the show, Alexandra posted a sweet video of Valentina inside the venue, prior to her big moment with the pop star.

"Mini Adele is in the building 😍 🎵 #weekendswithadele #adele #adeleadkins #lasvegas #caesarspalace #weekend45day2," she wrote next to a video of Valentina showing off her look.

Adele's residency inside Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been full of viral moments. Earlier this month, the "Hello" singer fired back at a heckler whom she believed was shouting anti-Pride comments.

After pausing her show for a brief moment, she heard the audience member yell, "Pride Sucks."

"Did you come to my f**king show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f**king stupid?" Adele asked into the crowd, as seen in a fan video from the concert.

The heckler's remark was not captured on video, nor was it clear who she was slamming, but from Adele's fiery tone, the remarks were not appreciated.

For more moments from Adele's residency, click below.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: