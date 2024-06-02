Adele refused to sit back after hearing the hateful comments of one heckler at her recent show.

The 36-year-old British songstress was performing as part of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency on June 1 -- the official start of Pride Month -- when she stopped the show to call out a heckler, who she heard yell "Pride sucks."

"Did you come to my f**king show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f**king stupid?" Adele asked into the crowd, as seen in a fan video from the concert.

The heckler's comment was not captured on video, nor was it clear who she was slamming, but it was clear from Adele's fiery tone that the remarks were not appreciated.

"Don't be so f**king ridiculous," Adele added, as she got a round of cheers from the concertgoers inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "If you've got nothing nice to say, shut up. All right?"

Adele has never been one to shy away from expressing her true feelings during her shows, even when it comes to calling out fans.

In February, the "Hello" singer shared who she hoped would win Super Bowl LVIII, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. After she gave her pick, Adele had another stern message for Taylor Swift haters.

"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them," said the singer, whose prediction was met with cheers. "And all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f**king life."

The latter part of that sentiment was also met with a roaring applause.

Adele performs as part of her Weekends with Adele residency show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele continued, "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch because I have no idea what's going on."

Weekends With Adele was originally slated to wrap up with her final performance on June 15. However, she announced in late February that, due to illness, she would have to postpone all of her scheduled shows in March.

Those shows were subsequently rescheduled for later in the year, meaning her Weekends With Adele residency will now be coming to an end on Nov. 23.

