Adidas Fall Sale 2024: Save Up to 60% on Best-Selling Shoes and Activewear

Adidas Fall Sale
Adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:00 PM PDT, September 6, 2024

Score huge savings on fan-favorite shoes and activewear at Adidas' fall sale.

With the humid days of summer behind us and cooler temperatures setting in, now is the perfect time to take your workouts outdoors. If you're looking to jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions, Adidas' Fall Sale is your one-stop shop for stylish gear. 

Now through Thursday, September 19, Adidas is offering up to 60% off men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel. From timeless sneakers to cozy activewear, you can score huge savings on best-selling styles, perfect for all of your fall adventures.

Shop the Adidas Fall Sale 

Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD and Stan Smith, all of which are naturally discounted at this site-wide sale. We've found running shoes, workout tops, leggings and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.

Below, shop our top picks for men and women from the Adidas Fall Sale.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Lace up for a run through the park or a walk to the coffee shop in these versatile Adidas running shoes. They feel good from the minute you step in, thanks to the cushy cloud foam midsole.

$75 $45

Shop Now

Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes

Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes

These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning boost cushioning, are a must-have.

$130 $91

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Optime Full-Length Leggings

Adidas Women's Optime Full-Length Leggings
Adidas

Adidas Women's Optime Full-Length Leggings

Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.

$55 $22

Shop Now

Adidas Stan Smith Decon Shoes

Adidas Stan Smith Decon Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Decon Shoes

With a vegan upper and an outsole made from rubber waste, these Stan Smith shoes have an iconic style made with the planet in mind.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants
Adidas

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants

Jeans? No thanks. Throw on these workout pants with an oversized hoodie for your most relaxed look yet.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes

Adidas Women's Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Women's Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes

Adidas's Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.

$65 $30

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Training Cover-Up

Adidas Women's Training Cover-Up
Adidas

Adidas Women's Training Cover-Up

Warm up or cool down in this lightweight training jacket, featuring a mesh-lined neck and ventilation at the back to keep you cool and comfortable.

$75 $30

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

Adidas Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

Time to upgrade your running sneakers? The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoes is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper, and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.

$80 $56

Shop Now

Adidas Terrex Anylander Hiking Shoes

Adidas Terrex Anylander Hiking Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Terrex Anylander Hiking Shoes

These hiking shoes provide extended comfort on varied terrain when the plan gets adventurous. Dry or wet, a lugged Traxion outsole grip slippery roots.

$75 $60

Shop Now

Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie

Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie
Adidas

Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie

This soft cotton-blend fleece fabric provides comfort that transcends seasons. Ribbed cuffs seal in warmth while the tonal three-stripes add a touch of sporty style.

$65 $46

Shop Now

