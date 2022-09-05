Adriana Lima is officially a boy mom! The model has welcomed her third child -- the first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Lima is also mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić.

Alongside a photo of the newborn's eye on Instagram, Lima wrote: "Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list."

"Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy’s eyes," she added. "Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22."

Lima announced news of her third pregnancy on TikTok in February, and the following month revealed she was expecting a baby boy. Throughout her pregnancy, Lima embraced her growing belly, even sporting multiple cut-out gowns during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Lima hasn't shied away from showing her adoration for Lemmers, either. In a sweet post in February, Lima gushed, "My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day 💋🧿 I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE."

The following month, Lima and Lemmers posed on the red carpet together at the premiere of The Offer. Posting photos of them holding her stomach, Lima wrote, "My 2 loves."

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Adriana Lima Bares Baby Bump in Must See Cut-Out Gown

Adriana Lima Announces Sex of Baby No. 3

Adriana Lima Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Related Gallery