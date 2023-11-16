Adriana Lima has something to say to those criticizing her appearance. On Wednesday night, the 42-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Story, sharing a fresh-faced selfie.

"The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs… thanks for your concern," she wrote.

The post comes days after Lima and her family attended The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

For the event, the supermodel wore a black mini-dress and red heels with a matching bold red lipstick. She attended the event with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, and her four oldest children.

Online commentary about the longtime model's changing appearance followed the event, and was seemingly the cause for Lima's post.

Lima retired from Victoria's Secret in 2018, but returned this past September for the revamped show.

"To be back with Victoria Secret is incredible," she told ET at the time. "Sexy means you're comfortable in your own skin, however you are, because we change every day. I change every day. It's different moods, different cities, different situations so you just have to embrace yourself, embrace your uniqueness, enjoy that's all that's sexy."

