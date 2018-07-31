'AGT': Breathtaking 71-Year-Old Ballroom Dancer Earns Golden Buzzer After Bringing Judges to Tears

America's Got Talent got very inspiring on Tuesday when a breathtaking dance duo proved that age is nothing but a number.

Quin Bommelje, a 71-year-old ballroom dancer, took to the stage with her 35-year-old dance partner, Misha Vlasov, and floored the judges with her incredible performance.

During a pre-taped package that played before her performance, Quin opened up about her life and the journey that led her to this season's AGT competition.

"In a million years, I never thought I would be here today," Quin shared as she reflected on her upbringing in a small village in Thailand as the daughter of a rice farmer, and how her parents instilled in her the work ethic that's enabled her to follow her dreams.

Quin also explained that her passion for ballroom dancing only came about 10 years ago, when she and her husband of nearly five decades took a ballroom dance class, and she fell in love with it.

"I realized dance was my dream," Quin said. "After three years, my husband can't keep up with me… and after that I had to find a young man to dance with."

With her devoted husband watching from the audience, Quin and Misha took to the stage and performed an amazing dance number set to the high-energy tune "Sax" by Fleur East.

With lifts and spins that you'd expect from a lifelong seasoned ballroom pro, the dynamic dancing duo dominated the floor and blew the judges away.

"You have definitely inspired me," Heidi Klum marveled. "I think you are an absolutely incredible woman."

"The best part about you guys is your personality," Simon Cowell added. "You were great. This is exactly what we were looking for."

However, no one was moved by the performance quite as deeply as guest judge Martina McBride.

"You know, you say you want to inspire people of a certain age, but you have inspired everybody of all ages. It was truly a remarkable performance," McBride said, before slamming the coveted Golden Buzzer and bringing Quin to her knees, weeping with joy, as the pair were showered with shimmering confetti.

McBride's Golden Buzzer sends the amazing duo immediately through to the live rounds at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The America's Got TalentJudge Cuts round continues next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

