Michael Ketterer is offering a response to all the troubling headlines surrounding his arrest last week on suspicion of domestic violence.



On Thursday, the America’s Got Talent finalist posted an idyllic image of he and his wife, Ivey, embracing on a grassy hill. The couple smile at each other as the sun peeks through the trees behind them.



“The Dream Team #teamketterer #wearestronger#kettererlif..e @iveyketterer #agt,” he captioned the photo.



The image comes a week after the 41-year-old singer was arrested in Hollywood, California, after allegedly fighting with his wife. The LAPD confirmed to ET that he was arrested on a felony charge, was booked and released after posting $50,000 bail. While the L.A. City Attorney's Office ultimately did not charge him, his upcoming appearance at Garth Brooks' concert was canceled.

After his arrest, Ketterer told TMZ the incident was a “misunderstanding.”



Ketterer became a fan favorite on season 13 when Simon Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer during his audition, immediately advancing him to the live shows. However, he ultimately lost to close-up magician Shin Lim on the show’s finale.



He and Ivey’s backstory is especially heartwarming in that they have six children, a daughter and five boys adopted through foster care including Rodrigo, a 9-year-old boy who suffers from cerebral palsy. ET spoke with Ketterer and his family in June about Ketterer's whirlwind experience on the show.

"He is so inspiring. I mean, what is so amazing about our kids is here is a man who can take all of the spotlight for himself, but he shared the love for his children and to inspire people," Ivey said. "So I just hope that they walk away with the quality of a man that he is."

