Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after older sister Stormi turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time.

Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf. Soon after, however, she rescinded the name announcement and waited ten months before revealing the little one's new title.

Grandmother Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate Aire's first trip around the sun, posting a sweet photo of them both looking out a window with their backs to the camera.

"Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!!" Kris wrote. "You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!! You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever 😍❤️🎂 Lovey xo."

The birthday tribute comes one day after Kylie and Kris both posted tributes for Stormi Webster's fifth birthday.

"i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

"I can’t believe you are 5!" Kris wrote. "You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!!"

Per Kylie's Instagram story, the family celebrated Stormi's big day with a ceiling and floor full of balloons, a unicorn gift basket, an opulent birthday cake and an inflatable slide topped with an inflatable head made to look like Stormi's.

Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with Travis Scott. In January, a source told ET that the two parents are "on a break" from their romance. "The two have had an up and down relationship," the source said, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."

Kylie Jenner Responds to TikTok Poking Fun at Son Aire's Name This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Celebrates 'Most Special Girl' Stormi on Her 5th Birthday

Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!

Kris Jenner Pays Tribute to Tristan Thompson's Mom Following Her Death

Related Gallery