AJ McLean Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Looks like Kaitlyn Bristowe has some competition, as AJ McLean also has his eye on the mirrorball trophy!

Sources confirm to ET that the Backstreet Boys singer is set to appear on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

McLean, 42, seemingly teased his "big news" via Instagram on Monday, showing fans all the hard work he's been putting into his diet and fitness regime over the last five months.

"I'm on a very strict diet, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, no sodas of any kind, and completely sober for almost nine months," he revealed. "This amazing, but rigorous, workout is all due to my amazing trainer, Mr. Bobby Strong. He's been a huge asset in my transformation, trying to get myself prepared and ready for what's to come in the next few weeks."

"A lot of surprises coming from me," he teased. "I can't tell you guys exactly what yet but I'm doing this for two reasons: one, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and there's something else coming up. Can't tell you what it is but believe me you'll know why based on that."

ET has reached out to ABC for comment, but the network doesn't comment on casting rumors ahead of their official announcement. The full star lineup will be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Good Morning America. So far, Bristowe is the only celebrity contestant who's officially been confirmed.

"I'll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they're all incredible," Bristowe said of the pro dancers, while chatting with ET after the exciting reveal in June. "They have to be to be on that show!"

Of course, McLean wouldn't be the only BSB member who's given DWTS a shot. Nick Carter took second place in season 21 with Sharna Burgess, who's making her highly anticipated return to the show this year after taking a season off. Perhaps the pro dancer could be paired with another BSB boy?

