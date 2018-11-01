Al Roker is standing up for his Halloween costume.

The 64-year-old Todaymeteorologist took to Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday to defend his costume choice on the Halloween episode of the morning show. For the occasion, Roker opted to dress as Doc Brown from Back to the Future, as part of Today's '80s theme.

Some Twitter users took offense to his costume, writing that they thought it was "hypocritical" to dress as a white character after Roker came out against Megyn Kelly, his former colleague, for her comments questioning why the use of blackface in Halloween costumes is wrong.

"I’m going to say this one last time, but the folks who get it, understand and the ones who DON’T, won’t," Roker wrote on Twitter. "I can be Doc Brown, and I wear the outfit and wig and not change my skin color if you’re white, you can be President Obama if you want. Just don’t color your skin!"

Following his initial tweet, Roker retweeted more than 15 users who called him things like "a hypocritical racist" and said that he "deserved every nasty tweet from everyone."

"Bless your heart. Have a great day," Roker responded to each of his critics.

Last month, 47-year-old Kelly questioned why wearing blackface at Halloween was racist.

"What is racist?" Kelly asked on Megyn Kelly Today. "You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was OK just as long as you were dressing as a character."

Roker was one of the first to come out against her comments, calling her out on-air a day later.

"The fact is, while she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is our history, going back to the 1830s," Roker said. "Minstrel shows meant to denigrate a race, you know, I am old enough to have lived through Amos & Andy, where you had white people in blackface playing the black characters just magnifying the worst stereotypes about black people."

Following Roker's statement and many others, Kelly apologized on her show, admitting, "I was wrong and I am sorry."

"I have never been a ‘PC’ kind of person but I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity," she said in part. "This past year has been so painful for many people of color, the country feels so divided, and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense."

Since the scandal, Kelly's show has been canceled and her lawyer has come out against NBC. Before the cancellation was confirmed by the network, a source told ET that Kelly's show was "chaotic and dysfunctional" since its premiere a year prior.

“I’ve felt the show was coming to an end in December no matter what," the source said at the time. "It was clear that it was not working and there is a lot of dysfunction.”

