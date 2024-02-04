Alabama Barker is hoping some of her pricy property will be returned to her after it was allegedly stolen. The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler took to her Instagram Story to share the news.

"Whoever took my patek and Cartier watch out of the fat burger bathroom a day ago in Burbank I have a reward for you. Please give it back," Alabama wrote with a series of broken heart emojis.

She added, "My heart is broken. Bring it back to me!!!"

She also showed several photos of her wearing the watches. The bling retails for close to $100,000 each.

For Alabama's 18th birthday in December, she was gifted a Cartier watch from Kris Jenner, the mother of Kourtney Kardashian, who is married to Travis. It's unclear if the stolen watch is the same Cartier watch.

A week ago, Alabama posed in a series of pics of herself seemingly wearing both watches — one on each arm.

In addition to these swanky watches, Travis also gifted his daughter a $140,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for Christmas. She also received a Birkin bag from Kourtney, her stepmother.

Last month, Alabama and Travis sat down for a TikTok of hypothetical questions about his thoughts on her dating life.

She asked, "What would you do if I went out with a boy and I just completely stopped answering you?"

Travis answered, "I would come to your location and I would find you."

The Blink-182 drummer also noted that Alabama is only allowed to have male friends over if he's home, and that he would be "coming in to check on you" if she closed her bedroom door with a guy in the room.

