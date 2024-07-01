Shop
Albany Park 4th of July Furniture Sale 2024: Save Up to 35% on Best-Selling Sofas, Sectionals and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:21 PM PDT, July 1, 2024

Spruce up your living room this summer with the best furniture deals from Albany Park's 4th of July sale.

4th of July is known for some of the biggest furniture sales of the year, but there's no need to wait until July to spruce up your space. With the summer weather here, Albany Park dropped a huge sale on its collection of modern sofas, sectionals, armchairs, loveseats and ottomans that will instantly breathe new life into your living room this season.

Now through Monday, July 15, the Albany Park 4th of July sale is offering up to 35% off every best-selling piece of furniture. 

Shop the Albany Park Sale

Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free. The brand has some of the best small-space solutions for apartment dwellers, like smaller couches and shipping boxes that fit through tight spaces. Included in the sale are also pit sofas that the whole family can cozy up on after all the long days of summer fun

These items can usually be pricey — that's why it's so much better to buy them right now while they're on sale. Below, shop the best 4th of July furniture deals from Albany Park to save big on the Kova, Lido, Barton and more favorite styles. 

Best Albany Park 4th of July Furniture Deals

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman
Albany Park

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman

This pretty modular sofa comes with an ottoman that you can customize to include storage or not.

$3,595 $2,689

Shop Now

Lido Sofa

Lido Sofa
Albany Park

Lido Sofa

This small-space-friendly sofa has a modern design and slim legs.

$1,509 $1,244

Shop Now

Barton Sofa

Barton Sofa
Albany Park

Barton Sofa

This chic sofa has deep seats and cushions with a modern low-profile look.

$1,739 $1,469

Shop Now

Lido Armchair

Lido Armchair
Albany Park

Lido Armchair

This modern armchair with slim legs comes in tons of fun fabrics like this bouclé.

$1,049 $889

Shop Now

Kova Pit

Kova Pit
Albany Park

Kova Pit

The whole family can lie down on this snuggly modular pit sofa. 

$4,294 $3,194

Shop Now

Park Swivel Armchair

Park Swivel Armchair
Albany Park

Park Swivel Armchair

This comfy and large armchair swivels so you can keep the conversation going.

$919 $779

Shop Now

Albany Armchair

Albany Armchair
Albany Park

Albany Armchair

This sleek armchair comes in vegan leather, velvet and more options.

$749 $544

Shop Now

Park Armchair

Park Armchair
Albany Park

Park Armchair

This classic armchair comes in boxes that are intentionally designed to maneuver through tight spaces.

$789 $569

Shop Now

Albany Corner Sectional

Albany Corner Sectional
Albany Park

Albany Corner Sectional

This modern corner sectional comes in kid-friendly and pet-friendly fabric options.

$2,029 $1,519

Shop Now

Kova Grand Pit

Kova Grand Pit
Albany Park

Kova Grand Pit

If your family is big, you need the Grand Pit so that everyone can kick their feet up.

$5,592 $4,149

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

