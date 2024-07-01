Spruce up your living room this summer with the best furniture deals from Albany Park's 4th of July sale.
4th of July is known for some of the biggest furniture sales of the year, but there's no need to wait until July to spruce up your space. With the summer weather here, Albany Park dropped a huge sale on its collection of modern sofas, sectionals, armchairs, loveseats and ottomans that will instantly breathe new life into your living room this season.
Now through Monday, July 15, the Albany Park 4th of July sale is offering up to 35% off every best-selling piece of furniture.
Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free. The brand has some of the best small-space solutions for apartment dwellers, like smaller couches and shipping boxes that fit through tight spaces. Included in the sale are also pit sofas that the whole family can cozy up on after all the long days of summer fun.
These items can usually be pricey — that's why it's so much better to buy them right now while they're on sale. Below, shop the best 4th of July furniture deals from Albany Park to save big on the Kova, Lido, Barton and more favorite styles.
Best Albany Park 4th of July Furniture Deals
Kova L-Shape + Ottoman
This pretty modular sofa comes with an ottoman that you can customize to include storage or not.
Lido Sofa
This small-space-friendly sofa has a modern design and slim legs.
Barton Sofa
This chic sofa has deep seats and cushions with a modern low-profile look.
Lido Armchair
This modern armchair with slim legs comes in tons of fun fabrics like this bouclé.
Kova Pit
The whole family can lie down on this snuggly modular pit sofa.
Park Swivel Armchair
This comfy and large armchair swivels so you can keep the conversation going.
Albany Armchair
This sleek armchair comes in vegan leather, velvet and more options.
Park Armchair
This classic armchair comes in boxes that are intentionally designed to maneuver through tight spaces.
Albany Corner Sectional
This modern corner sectional comes in kid-friendly and pet-friendly fabric options.
Kova Grand Pit
If your family is big, you need the Grand Pit so that everyone can kick their feet up.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
