4th of July is known for some of the biggest furniture sales of the year, but there's no need to wait until July to spruce up your space. With the summer weather here, Albany Park dropped a huge sale on its collection of modern sofas, sectionals, armchairs, loveseats and ottomans that will instantly breathe new life into your living room this season.

Now through Monday, July 15, the Albany Park 4th of July sale is offering up to 35% off every best-selling piece of furniture.

Shop the Albany Park Sale

Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free. The brand has some of the best small-space solutions for apartment dwellers, like smaller couches and shipping boxes that fit through tight spaces. Included in the sale are also pit sofas that the whole family can cozy up on after all the long days of summer fun.

These items can usually be pricey — that's why it's so much better to buy them right now while they're on sale. Below, shop the best 4th of July furniture deals from Albany Park to save big on the Kova, Lido, Barton and more favorite styles.

Best Albany Park 4th of July Furniture Deals

Barton Sofa Albany Park Barton Sofa This chic sofa has deep seats and cushions with a modern low-profile look. $1,739 $1,469 Shop Now

Lido Armchair Albany Park Lido Armchair This modern armchair with slim legs comes in tons of fun fabrics like this bouclé. $1,049 $889 Shop Now

Kova Pit Albany Park Kova Pit The whole family can lie down on this snuggly modular pit sofa. $4,294 $3,194 Shop Now

Albany Armchair Albany Park Albany Armchair This sleek armchair comes in vegan leather, velvet and more options. $749 $544 Shop Now

Park Armchair Albany Park Park Armchair This classic armchair comes in boxes that are intentionally designed to maneuver through tight spaces. $789 $569 Shop Now

Kova Grand Pit Albany Park Kova Grand Pit If your family is big, you need the Grand Pit so that everyone can kick their feet up. $5,592 $4,149 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Sign Up for More Great Deals! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: