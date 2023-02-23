From the Phase 5 slate to the countless other films and TV shows in the early stages of development, it can be hard to keep track of all the major stars taking on roles in Marvel projects these days. So it's not a huge surprise that ET's Ash Crossan got to break the news to Alden Ehrenreich that he and Harrison Ford are joining the MCU at the same time!

"Did he join the MCU?" the actor asked when sitting down to chat about his upcoming comedy-thriller, Cocaine Bear, this week. "I didn't know that... Yeah, we could cross paths."

Ford is taking over for the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and is expected to appear as the character in the upcoming Thunderbolts film, as well as in Captain America: New World Order.

Meanwhile, Ehrenreich -- who stepped into Ford's shoes as a young Han Solo in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story -- is joining the MCU in the upcoming Ironheart series, which centers on young hero Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who was recently introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"It's so amazing what they built," the actor raved of the upcoming six-episode Disney+ series. "They built an entire world for people to have fun with and get inside of. I love my character in it -- even though I can't say what that is. But the whole thing, the people I worked with, were fantastic. It was great."

Now that he's found his way to another mega-franchise, and with plenty of Star Wars series on Disney+, could Ehrenreich ever see himself playing Han Solo again?

"I don't know," he admitted. "It would have to be really the right thing. But it would be a lot of fun."

"I love the character. The character's a lot of fun," he added. "The film I was in was kind of becoming the character, so it'd be fun to take that character on [more adventures]."

As for Cocaine Bear -- the meme-worthy dark comedy inspired by a real-life story of a black bear who ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine -- Ehrenreich said it's like nothing he's ever been a part of before.

"It's crazy," he admitted with a laugh." "I mean, that's what's so fun about the movies. It's just like, I've never seen anything like it, never read anything like it. It's really kind of zany and fun and like nothing else I've been a part of. So it was great."

Cocaine Bear is in theaters Feb. 24.

