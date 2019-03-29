Alejandra Guzman is all about giving back.

The music icon is the only female coach on Telemundo’s La Voz (The Voice), which premiered in mid-January. Guzman is joined by three other superstar coaches: Wisin, Carlos Vives and Luis Fonsi.

“I came to find the voice, the best voice that I can work with,” she told ET exclusively during an interview in Miami. Guzman has had a steady and successful career over the course of 30 years. She’s best known for her edgy lyrics and for being the type of artist to never conform. She made her own rules. And, in essence, she carved her own future.

“I want to give back everything that I can to the music community,” she explained. “I have worked for 30 years in this industry. I have seen a lot of changes. I’m a woman who always wrote strong lyrics; I had the courage to do it since the beginning of my career.”

Guzman, who finished a successful tour last year with Gloria Trevi, says she enjoys being the only female coach.

“I love it. I love it because there's something in [women that allows us to] sing songs with a different sensitivity,” she shared. “We need to help women. We need original sounds. If you don't have the artist, you don't have anything. Computers nowadays, they can make you sing, but if you don't have the soul, what are you going to do? I like [artists with] raspy [voices]. I want them to be a little risky, because if you're not risky there's no magic.”

ET also caught up with Fonsi. The "Despacito" singer couldn't help but gush about Guzman.

“I love Alejandra Guzman. I declare myself a fan,” Fonsi told ET. “I've always loved her. I've known her for a while. She is such a diva in the good sense of the word. She's always with a smile, she brings this awesome energy to the set, and she's got the best absolute laugh in the business. I want to sample it and use it in one of my songs. I don't know how, but I just want to use it for something.”

“She's like those people that you just want to be around,” he added. “I can’t stop hugging her. She [is] such a key piece to this four-coach team.”

The sentiment is shared by Vives, who calls Guzman an icon.

“Alejandra comes from two legendary families who have made history in Mexico,” he told ET. “She’s an icon. And, she does whatever she wants with us [coaches]. I love her style, her tenderness -- she’s a rocker and says things that sometimes I can’t believe she said out loud, but we love her.”

La Voz will go live for its final competition stage starting on Sunday, March 31, and will air at 8:30 p.m. ET. For more information, visit Telemundo.com/vota.

