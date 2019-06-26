Alex Rodriguez is speaking out.

After Kylie Jenner clapped back at Alex's claim that she was talking "about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is" at this year's Met Gala, the 43-year-old former baseball pro took to Twitter to clarify his remarks.

"OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove," he wrote.

Alex's response came after 21-year-old Kylie tweeted out against his comments, writing, "Umm, no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️"

Alex's original comments appeared in the recent issue of Sports Illustrated, where he recounted his time at the annual gala. At the event, the father of two and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, were seated at the same table with the makeup mogul and her older sister, Kendall Jenner.

"Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is," Alex claimed of Kylie.

As for his other Met Gala table mates, Alex thought they were "great," though they did leave less of an impression.

"We had a great table," he said. "The black guy from The Wire -- Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace -- Donatella."

The back-and-forth between Alex and Kylie comes after the latter was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes, a title that's been much discussed by her fans and family. While the Kardashian-Jenner clan initially defended the self-named moniker for Kylie, on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they did speak about her "entitlement."

In the episode, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie's mom and sister, discussed her "entitlement" issues after a confrontation between Kris and Kylie at Kylie Cosmetics.

"In front of everybody at the office, she’s like, 'Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard,'" Kris told Kourtney. "And I’m like, 'Oh my goodness.' I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office because she needed to do her work."

"She has this, like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner," Kourtney said.

While Kourtney urged her mom not to let Kylie boss her around, and Kris proclaimed that she deserved "a little bit of respect," her other sister, Khloe Kardashian, had slightly different advice for her younger sister.

"Listen, b**ch. There’s no f**king friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire," she told Kylie.

Watch the video below for more on Kylie.

