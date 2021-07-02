Alex Rodriguez Wanted an Invite to a Party Jennifer Lopez Attended
Alex Rodriguez was clearly missing Taco Tuesday! The 45-year-old former New York Yankees star commented on the recent Instagram post of Stevie Mackey, the friend and vocal coach of his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.
Mackey shared several videos from his Taco Tuesday event, which included several artists and many friends. Lopez was seen in one of the videos from the event.
"Doing a little run thru before Taco Tuesday," Mackey captioned one clip. "This is my fave part of the night cause I’ve [spent] 90% of my life in rehearsals😅😳😍."
Rodriguez commented on the video, "Where is my invite - Stevie?!😍"
Despite Rodriguez's split from Lopez, it seems he's still welcome with her friends. Mackey replied to the comment, "@arod anytime brother!! Haha."
Rodriguez and Lopez confirmed their split in April in a joint statement.
Lopez has since moved on, rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, whom she was previously engaged to from 2002 to 2004.
Last month, a source told ET that Rodriguez has given up hope of reconciling with Lopez.
"When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together," the source said at the time. "He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now."
