Alex Trebek is taking a moment to show his gratitude for the flood of support he has received since revealing that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.



“Hi everyone, I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the, believe it or not, hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement,” he explained in a short video posted on the Jeopardy! Twitter account. “I’ve heard from former contestants. Even Watson, the IBM computer, sent me a get well card.”



“Now, obviously I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive,” Trebek continued. “And I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered and I am extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me. I’m a lucky guy.”

According to People, Tuesday was the 78-year-old game show host’s first day back since announcing his cancer diagnosis last week, when he broke the news in another clip.



“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you,” he explained. “And it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fanbase. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health.”

“So, therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information,” he added. “Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working.”



He concluded: “And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Immediately following the announcement, a number of Hollywood stars, including Dane Cook, Ryan Seacrest, Dr. Phil, Chris Harrison and Ken Jeong, sent moving messages to the Jeopardy! host.

"I sent him a message saying, 'I know you can get through this,' and, 'Don't listen to stage four and all of [that],'" Olivia Newton-John told ET on Monday. "'Don't read the statistics and stay focused and see how you can heal yourself.'"



"That helps. Sense of humor is vital," she added. "He has a great attitude and a great sense of humor about it and I'm sure he'll do very well."

Jeopardy!'s Twitter account has since offered a thank you for all the kind words on Trebek's behalf, writing, "The outpouring of good wishes and support in response to Alex’s recent health news has been humbling and overwhelming. Please know that your messages are being conveyed to him and are deeply appreciated. From everyone at Jeopardy! – thank you."

The outpouring of good wishes and support in response to Alex’s recent health news has been humbling and overwhelming. Please know that your messages are being conveyed to him and are deeply appreciated. From everyone at Jeopardy! – thank you. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 8, 2019

