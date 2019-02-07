Dear Bradley Cooper, please cast Alicia Keys in your next Star Is Born remake.

The 38-year-old songstress appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden where she and the musical host performed a parody cover of the hit song “Shallow,” changing the lyrics to be about her upcoming GRAMMYs hosting gig.

“Tell me something, Keys, I hear you’re set to host this year’s GRAMMYs,” Corden croons as Keys plays the piano.

"Didn’t you host it twice? Maybe you could give me some advice,” she sweetly replies.

While the remaining lyrics are funny, what stands out the most in this performance is Keys’ insane vocal range as she effortlessly masters the belted notes and riffs that Lady Gaga performs in the Oscar-nominated film.

As Corden tries to offer her advice, Keys belts out, “You know I’ve won 15 times?” and even sings a bar of her hit, “Girl on Fire.”

Last month, Keys opened up to ET about the hosting gig, saying, “I am thrilled! It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

And while she sang to Corden about advice, she confidently told ET of the past hosts, “No, I don’t need any advice from them!”

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

