Alicia Silverstone Says Her 7-Year-Old Son Tried to Make Out With Her After Watching ‘Clueless’

Alicia Silverstone’s 7-year-old son, Bear, had a strange reaction to watching her hit 1995 film Clueless. The 41-year-old actress opened up about the experience on Monday night’s Late Show while talking to host Stephen Colbert.

“I took him to see it because it’s at the L.A. cemetery where they show it for 4,000 people,” Silverstone explained. “There were 4,000 people and this huge screen outdoors at night, in a cemetery, very romantic, and there were pillows and rosé.”

And while Bear didn’t pick up any of the more mature aspects of the film, he did have a bizarre takeaway from the ‘90s classic.

“The one thing he took away from it, aside from all the things I was worried about, was he kept trying to French kiss me afterwards, which was very sweet,” Silverstone said, while Colbert looked concerned.

“And you said, ‘That is not appropriate?’” Colbert asked.

“I just kept my mouth closed!” Silverstone replied. “That’s what I did. And I just giggled. It’s super sweet.”

“It is super sweet,” a dubious Colbert said.

After a brief pause, Silverstone asked Colbert, “Yeah, are you worried?”

“Nope,” Colbert insisted as the audience laughed.

“It’s fine, he’s not doing it anymore,” Silverstone said. “That’s what his takeaway was.”

Silverstone is currently playing another eccentric mom, Bonnie, in her new sitcom, American Woman. She recently opened up to ET’s Leanne Aguilera about her son’s impression of the role.

“[My son] came to the set when I was wearing this faux fur and smoking cigarettes and driving this crazy car, and my character -- she went to elocution classes so she speaks very differently than I do or a little different,” Silverstone explained to ET. “I speak very California lazy, and she has this very refined way of speaking. So I would always say, ‘Darling, darling.’ And so whenever my son asks me, ‘What are you doing?’ I say I’m going to Darling because that’s the only way he remembers what I'm talking about.”

