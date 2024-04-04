Alicia Silverstone is enjoying some quality time with her son, Bear Blu Jarecki, before he officially enters his teenage years.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Clueless star, 47, showed off the highlights of her trip to Costa Rica with her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. The pictures show the mother-son duo soaking up the sunshine, rafting with a large group and jumping off rocks and into the sparkling water. The trip comes mere weeks before Bear celebrates his 13th birthday on May 5.

"Eating delicious food... white water rafting… and spending quality time with my son. 🥰 Costa Rica has amazing [sic] so far!" she wrote in the caption.

Hilariously, one of the slides shows Silverstone -- who split from her musician husband in 2018 after nearly 13 years of marriage -- expressing serious hesitancy at jumping from the rocks and into the water below. She first watches her fearless son leap from the small cliff before moseying up to the ledge herself and looking over cautiously. The next slide ultimately shows the Batman & Robin star taking a leap of faith as the others around her, including her 12-year-old son, cheer her on.

The rest of her pictures serve as evidence of an incredible trip, including one where she wades in the water at the bottom of a natural waterslide, poses for a selfie with Bear and shows off several photos of some of the delicious meals they enjoyed throughout the vacation.

Bear is Silverstone's only child and she often discusses their close bond. In May 2022, she talked with ET from the red carpet premiere of Netflix's Senior Year, detailing the time that she showed Bear Clueless for the first time. Silverstone explained that he was just 5 years old when the classic film had a screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and that she decided it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Alicia Silverstone and Bear Blue at a Los Angeles Clippers game in November 2023 - Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"He was so young and it's not appropriate, I think, for a 5-year-old to watch that movie... it’s all about sex and stuff, so I just realized, 'Oops,'" she recalled. "But, at the time... he loved it, but what he really picked up [on is] he tried to kiss me, like, passionate kisses, because that’s what he saw in the movie."

Just two months later, the starlet made headlines during an appearance on The Ellen Fisher Podcast when she shared just how close (literally) she and her then-11-year-old son really are.

"Bear and I still sleep together," she told host Ellen Fisher. "And I'll be in trouble for saying that but I don't really care."

The actress added, "I just do what's natural. I'm a natural mama and I'm a loving mama and I believe in love and I believe in nature. And our society is scared of nature and scared of love."

Alicia Silverstone and Bear Blu in 2023 - Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In 2020, she told ET about their natural lifestyle and how as a plant-based kid, Bear had only been sick a handful of times. She shared her pride in her son never having taken antibiotics at the age of 9 and how the most Bear dealt with was a "snot nose" from time to time.

"He's such an example of health. This is a child who is plant-based," she said. "To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention... Most kids have so many ear infections, they're taking medicine all the time. I'm not saying I wouldn't give it to him... I'm saying he doesn't need it."

