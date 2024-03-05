Alison Brie is weighing in on whether or not her on-screen family in Peacock’s new series, Apples Never Fall, is more chaotic than her family from NBC’s Community.

Sitting down with ET’s Denny Directo to promote her upcoming show, the 41-year-old actress struggled to decide which cast she would consider to be the more disorderly bunch, but ultimately landed on the six-season sitcom crew.

"I might say they are more dysfunctional, but the Delaneys are more chic," Brie said, referring to the Delaney family at the center of the Peacock show.

In the series, Brie portrays Amy, the free-spirited eldest of the four Delaney children and one of the first to sound the alarm when their mom, Joy Delaney -- played by Annette Bening -- goes missing. Rounding out the Delaney family is Jake Lacy as Troy, Sam Neill as patriarch Stan, Essie Randles as Brooke and Conor Merrigan Turner as Logan. The show is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty, whose other works include Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Peacock via Getty Images

As for whether or not she regards her Community co-stars as highly as she does those in the Apples Never Fall cast and how she feels about returning to Greendale for the Community movie, Brie said she could not be more thrilled to once again step into the shoes of Annie Edison.

"The Community cast is my second family to the Delaneys, and we're all very excited," Brie said, prompting Benning, 65, to respond, "but you like us more."

"You heard it here first, my actual family is like fourth or fifth," Brie joked back.

In terms of the highly anticipated Community film, Brie maintains she still knows very little about the when and where of the movie coming together, echoing her February response to ET from the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"I have no idea," she said, laughing."We're making a Community movie – allegedly – it's unofficially greenlit, we've all agreed to do it but we're waiting on a script, I think, and then I think it's about coordinating schedules."

NBC

Her answer comes on the heels of recent responses from her former cast mates, Joel McHale and Donald Glover, who have both said in recent weeks that a script is finalized and even gone as far as to say production is slated to begin in 2024. McHale, 52, told Deadline in early March that he would be "shocked" if they did not film in 2024 and that the cast is "basically working around Donald’s schedule."

It was back in September 2022 when Peacock announced that the movie was in the works, nearly a decade after the start of a fan campaign to end the comedy's run with a film. Series originals Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ken Jeong are all planning to return with creator Dan Harmon at the helm.

"This movie has been talked about going on about a decade, so I'm cautiously optimistic but I'm still a little 'I'll believe it when I see it,'" Brie recently told ET. "I need to be on set, cameras rolling to be like, 'We are making the movie.'"

While Brie may get tired of answering questions about the film and repeating the same little information she knows, one thing she says she will never tire of is the love and compassion from the show's fans who have been "fueling that fire for years" and made it their mission from the very beginning to pull off a film -- thus fulfilling the prophecy.

In the show, Pudi's character repeatedly says "six seasons and a movie," a meta-reference to their own aspirations to make it to a benchmark they believed would solidify them as one of the greats in the genre. It has since become a rallying cry for the fans who have never given up on the ladder half of the saying.

"It's very sweet, the Community fans are incredible," Brie said.

Apples Never Fall premieres on Peacock on March 14.

RELATED CONTENT: