Alison Brie is giving fans an update on the Community movie and what she knows about the return to Greendale Community College.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress spoke at the 2024 Television Critics Association winter press tour and said she knows very little about the project and that she is finding out certain details the same way that the fans are.

"I don't know, I see headlines about Donald [Glover] is talking about the storyline but I certainly don't know anything else," Brie said, referencing Glover's recent interview with ET in which he divulged that major progress was being made on the project.

In January, the 40-year-old actor and musician spoke with ET from the premiere of his new Prime Video show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and gave a promising update on the highly anticipated film, which comes eight years after the beloved comedy came to an end.

"I was told that the script -- literally, I was texting today -- I was told that the script was done," Glover, who played the lovable but sometimes thick-headed Troy Barnes, said at the time. "I haven't read it yet."

"It's really just a schedule thing [but] I'm in," Glover added. "I'm all in."

As for what she knows, Brie -- the actress behind the eager and overbearing Annie Edison -- said that the few details that she has been privileged to receive are being kept under tight lock and key.

"Nothing that I can say publicly," the GLOW star said.

Peacock first announced that the movie was in the works in 2022, nearly a decade after the start of a fan campaign to end the comedy's run with a film. The movie will reunite cast members Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong with original series creator Dan Harmon. McHale and Andrew Guest will also executive produce. Additionally, Peacock has acquired the full Community series library for their streaming service.

Around the same time that the movie was confirmed, McHale spoke with ET and shared his excitement and disbelief that a movie would really be happening after fans sparked the "#SixSeasonsAndAMovie" campaign and in spite of the show's two cancellations during its run.

"We can't believe a show that was canceled twice is now [getting a movie]," the Animal Control star said. "The 'Six Seasons and a Movie' hashtag actually freaking happened!"

