Alison Brie's Simple Styling Trick Can Make a Summer Dress Easily Work for Fall

Alison Brie stunned in a gorgeous yellow-and-black floral embroidered dress by Isa Arfen at World on Wheels in Los Angeles to celebrate GLOW's 10 Emmy nominations.

Although the actress could've worn the romantic flouncy A-line frock alone, Brie opted to pair it with a white tee by Hanes x Karla underneath, which immediately added an edgy, playful vibe to the ultra-feminine, sweet look. She finished it off with satin navy blue Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals and a soft half-up hairdo. The star demonstrates the versatility of a white T-shirt with its ability to transform any look when layered on. It's also an easy way to adapt a summery dress for transitional weather into fall as it lends coverage.

Next time you reach for your go-to warm-weather dress, we suggest pairing it with a white tee to shake it up and to make the most of the beloved piece when temperatures start to drop as fall will be right around the corner.

See Brie's full ensemble.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

See the actress and co-star Betty Gilpin dish on their BFF relationship.

