Amal Clooney Shows Off Her Legs in Yellow Shorts on Date Night With George -- See the Pic!

Another sultry summer date night for Amal and George Clooney!

The power couple was spotted over the weekend in Lake Como, Italy, heading to dinner with friends, including fashion designer Stella McCartney and husband Alasdhair Willis, at Villa D'Este restaurant.

The actor looked handsome in a gray suit, while his human rights lawyer wife stunned in a fashion-forward printed one-shoulder dress by Monse, designed with palm tree and vintage car motifs that exude chic vacation vibes. She paired the lightweight asymmetric mini with honey yellow shorts, the same bright shade she wore for the royal wedding. The British brunette showed off her long stems in the eye-catching leg-baring piece, a fantastic styling trick to steal if you also seek coverage under a short dress. The style star accessorized with a matching neck scarf and blush nude ankle-strap wedges.

Backgrid

The adorable twosome were seen following the AFI Life Achievement Award recipient's scooter accident, where he collided with a car and was thrown into the air in Olbia earlier this month. Clooney was treated and released from the hospital.

Learn more about the couple's adorable relationship from our exclusive interview with the star.

