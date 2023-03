All the Best Easter Decorations Under $40 to Shop from Amazon

Easter Sunday is Sunday, April 9. If your dreams of delicately hand-painted eggs, elaborate brunch tablescapes and brightly colored floral arrangements haven't come to pass yet, don't worry.

Our favorite part about Easter is the time we get to spend with our family, and decorating the house for the holiday can be something we can all do together. Turn your next family get-together into a decorating party with the help of Amazon. From lawn decor to wreaths and everything in between, turning your house into a pastel, spring-themed Easter explosion is just a few clicks away.

This Easter, be the best-dressed house on the block with the help of these decorations. To help, ET has scrolled through Amazon's recently released home decor items for spring, so you can have fun decorating without breaking the bank (and have everything arrive well before the holiday). So, no matter how you celebrate Easter — a potluck brunch, an Easter egg hunt for the kids, a fancy dinner or something else entirely — these decor ideas will suit anyone's needs.

To get some fun new Easter decor ideas, shop ET's finds below, all under $40.

Bunny Figurines Amazon Bunny Figurines These Easter bunny figurines are an easy and adorable way to decorate your home for the spring holiday. $24 Shop Now

Easter Wooden Bunny Signs Amazon Easter Wooden Bunny Signs Decorate your garden and walkway with these colorful Easter-themed signs. Thanks to their bright spring colors, these bunny signs will complement your spring flower garden. Bunnies are perfect for your lawn and garden, so add some of these peep-inspired bunnies to your foliage. $16 $15 Shop Now

Faux Greenery Garland Vine Amazon Faux Greenery Garland Vine Fake greenery is a great and easy way to get your house spring ready, and we love this garland that can easily double as a table runner for Easter dinner as it can wrapped around your mantle. $29 $26 Shop Now

Farmhouse Spring Wreath Amazon Farmhouse Spring Wreath If you're looking for an Easter wreath to decorate your front door, then you might want to consider this artificial plant wreath. Its yellow, purple and pink flowers make it a great piece for Easter and the rest of spring. $16 Shop Now

Easter Cupcake Stand Amazon Easter Cupcake Stand Display all your Easter cupcakes, cookies or any other brunch goods on this ceramic cupcake stand with bunny base for a presentation everyone will love. $32 Shop Now

Sign up to get the scoop on the best deals! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Easter Shopping Guide 2023: Best Baskets, Gifts, Dresses and Decor

Doja Cat's Affordable Pearl Necklace Is the Perfect Easter Gift

Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Personalized & More

The 13 Best Easter Dresses to Shop This Spring

The Best Ninja and KitchenAid Deals at Amazon's Kitchen Outlet To Shop

15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

Save Now on Matching Family Easter Pajamas at Hanna Andersson's Sale

The Best Easter Gifts On Amazon To Shop Ahead of Easter 2023

Best Easter Pajamas For the Whole Family To Shop For Easter Sunday

Make It an Easter to Remember: Shop Build-A-Bear Easter Baskets