All the Best Performance Outfits From the 2021 GRAMMYs: Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and More

By Amy Lee‍
The 2021 GRAMMY Award performers are bringing their fashion A-game to the stage. Stars like Cardi B, Megan Thee StallionTaylor Swift, Dua Lipa, DaBaby and more are stunning in their custom designer looks.

From multiple pink disco-inspired Versace outfits to a leather suit topped off with a green feathered boa, we couldn't take our eyes off the screen when it came to the fashion moments made on tonight's GRAMMY stage. 

See the best performance outfits you can't miss, ahead.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat with their first television performance of "WAP." Before the duo performed together in an elaborate set, Megan wowed in a sparkly bodysuit for her performance of "Savage." Then, Cardi stepped out in a futuristic two-piece ensemble and short pink hair while performing "Up." 

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021.
Cardi B
Taylor Swift looked boho chic in a flowy purple dress with metallic gold foil, custom designed by Etro, and a Cathy Waterman hairpiece for a dreamy Folklore and Evermore medley. 

Taylor Swift
Dua Lipa wore three different fuchsia looks, custom designed by Versace, as she performed dance hits from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia. She was joined by DaBaby for "Levitating."

Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021.
dua lipa and dababy grammys
Dua Lipa
DaBaby was chic in an embellished white Chanel suit, complete with studded gloves! He took the stage with Roddy Ricch to perform "Rockstar." 

dababy grammys
Harry Styles has now got everyone digging their wardrobes for a boa. The singer opened the awards show with a performance of "Watermelon Sugar," rocking a Gucci leather suit and a green feathered boa. 

Harry Styles GRAMMYs 2021
Billie Eilishdidn't disappoint with her green Gucci ensemble, featuring a dazzling headpiece, for her performance of "Everything I Wanted."

billie eilish grammys 2021 performance
