All the Stars Who Brought Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Michael B. jordan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The moms shined at the 91st Academy Awards!

On Sunday night, when all your favorite celebrities walked the red carpet, several decided to include their mothers in the lavish proceedings. Among them was Bradley Cooper, who strolled down the red carpet between his mom, Gloria, and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan also brought his mother, Donna, along, even planting a kiss on her cheek as the cameras captured their walk into the Dolby Theatre.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk
Rick Rowell via Getty Images
My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty. ❤️❤️❤️ #Oscars2019 #PopsIGotYou #DateNight

But it wasn’t just the men who brought their mothers to the big event. Several Oscar-nominated actresses decided to bring along their moms as their dates, including Roma star Yalitza Aparicio.

And when Oscar winner Charlize Theron turned heads on Hollywood Boulevard prior to the awards show, it was her mother, Gerda, by her side. 

Although Amy Adams’ date for the evening’s festivities was her husband, Darren Le Gallo, her mother and sisters were definitely on hand for all the pageantry!

Yalitza Aparicio
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Charlize Theron
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The night's best mother-daughter duo, though, had to be Regina King and her mother, Gloria, who was by her side when she learned that she had won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. During her acceptance speech, King got everyone emotional when she told her mother she loved her.

But we can't forget the father-daughter pairs from the evening, like Steven Spielberg and his stunning daughter, 22-year-old Destry, who joined her famous dad for the Vanity Fair after-party.

Steven Spielberg, Destry Spielberg
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Get loads more Oscars 2019 updates down below.

