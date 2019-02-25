All the Stars Who Brought Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

The moms shined at the 91st Academy Awards!



On Sunday night, when all your favorite celebrities walked the red carpet, several decided to include their mothers in the lavish proceedings. Among them was Bradley Cooper, who strolled down the red carpet between his mom, Gloria, and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk.



Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan also brought his mother, Donna, along, even planting a kiss on her cheek as the cameras captured their walk into the Dolby Theatre.

But it wasn’t just the men who brought their mothers to the big event. Several Oscar-nominated actresses decided to bring along their moms as their dates, including Roma star Yalitza Aparicio.



And when Oscar winner Charlize Theron turned heads on Hollywood Boulevard prior to the awards show, it was her mother, Gerda, by her side.



Although Amy Adams’ date for the evening’s festivities was her husband, Darren Le Gallo, her mother and sisters were definitely on hand for all the pageantry!

I can’t get over how much Amy Adams sisters look like her. And how young her mom looks. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/bTgHDuhkO9 — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) February 25, 2019

The night's best mother-daughter duo, though, had to be Regina King and her mother, Gloria, who was by her side when she learned that she had won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. During her acceptance speech, King got everyone emotional when she told her mother she loved her.

But we can't forget the father-daughter pairs from the evening, like Steven Spielberg and his stunning daughter, 22-year-old Destry, who joined her famous dad for the Vanity Fair after-party.

Regina King praised James Baldwin, director Barry Jenkins, and her family in the first #Oscars acceptance speech of the night.



"I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone." https://t.co/gUkLCj3Xo7pic.twitter.com/YW6RgIltff — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2019

