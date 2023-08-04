The Summer I Turned Pretty may be beloved as much for its teen love triangle plot as for the songs that go with it. The fan-favorite Amazon Prime Video show released its sixth episode on Friday, making a splash with what multiple sources say is a preview of Taylor Swift's "Delicate (Taylor's Version)."

The song, featured at the beginning of this week's episode, seemingly offers fans a taste of Swift's yet-to-be-released rerecording of Reputation. The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han appeared to confirm the preview with an Instagram post reading "Is it too soon to do this yet? (Taylor’s version)," a reference to the song's lyrics.

This week's installment also included "Snow on the Beach" from Swift's Midnights.

Han revealed on TikTok ahead of the season's premiere that the second season will feature nine of Swift's songs -- in the first episode of season 2, the lineup began with Swiftie-favorite "Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)" from the singer's recently released Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The second episode features Swift's "invisible string" from Folklore, followed by "Sweet Nothing" from Swift's most recent album, Midnights, in episode 4.

Last year's installment included five tracks from Swift, including "Cruel Summer" and "The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)." The show's season 1 teaser debuted "This Love (Taylor's Version)" from Swift's still forthcoming rerecording of 1989. The show's season 2 trailer featured "August," and the official trailer debuted "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" shortly before the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release on July 7.

Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator and Caroline Polachek all make returns to the song list for season 2.

Based on a trilogy of novels by Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows a search for romance between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) during their family trips to the idyllic beach town Cousins Beach.

Sean Kaufman stars as Steven, Belly's brother, and Jackie Chung plays the children's mother. Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah Fisher, the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah.

Here's ET's full guide to all The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 songs:

Episode One: Love Lost

"See You Again" (feat. Kali Uchis) - Tyler, The Creator

"If You Love Me" - Lizzo

"Big Energy" - Latto

"I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing" - Aerosmith

Belly's classmates sing a cover of this song during a house party midway through the episode.

"My Own Worst Enemy" - Lit

Belly's classmates sing a cover of this song during a house party midway through the episode.

"Biddie Bop" - Chel Strong

"Diamonds and Bands" - Jonathan James Johnson, Knight Ryder & Jermain Brown

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"INDUSTRY BABY" - Lil Nas X

"Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift

"Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd x Ariana Grande

Episode Two: Love Scene

"Steal My Girl" - One Direction

"Coffee Breath" - Sofia Mills

"Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat" - Del Water Gap

"deja vu" - Olivia Rodrigo

"invisible string" - Taylor Swift

"I'm Kissing You" - Des’ree

Episode Three: Love Sick

"IN MY BAG" - Warren Hue & tobi lou

"Bunny Is a Rider" - Caroline Polachek

"Mayonnaise" - The Smashing Pumpkins

"Pink + White" - Remi Wolf

"Silver Springs" - Fleetwood Mac

"Circles" - Mac Miller

"Sometimes" - Juice WRLD

Episode Four: Love Game

"Don't Take The Money" - Bleachers

"edamame" - bbno$ & Rich Brian

"Players" - Coi Leray

"Never Really Over" - Katy Perry

"Sweet Nothing" - Taylor Swift

"Side To Side" - Ariana Grande

"The Distance" - Cake

"Sweet Child O' Mine" - Guns N' Roses

"Cola" - CamelPhat & Elderbrook

"Go Home" - Angel Olsen

Episode Five: Love Fool

"Goodbye" - Cage the Elephant

"Goodbye" - BROCKHAMPTON

"Jealous Lover" - Charles Williams

"Nikes" - Frank Ocean

"Moon River" - Frank Ocean

"Do You Like Me" - Daniel Caesar

"Homesick" - HUNNY

"Heaven" - Niall Horan

"Die For You" - Joji

"I Can't Go Back to the Way It Was" - The Kid Laroi

Episode Six: Love Fest

"Delicate (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift"

The show debuted a preview of Swift's yet-to-be-released rerecording of her 2018 album, Reputation.

"Tonight" - Phoenix featuring Ezra Koenig

"Oh Boy" - Cam'Ron featuring Juelz Santana

"Doin Time" - Sublime

"Gorillaz" - New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

"Party in the U.S.A" - Miley Cyrus

"Treat Me" - Chlöe

"All the Small Things" - Blink-182

"BILLIE EILISH" - Armani White

"Boys Don't Cry" - Anitta

"Snow on the Beach" - Taylor Swift

The first six episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.

