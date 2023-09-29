Allison Holker and her kids are honoring the memory of the beloved Stephen "tWitch" Boss on what would have been his 41st birthday. The dancer died by suicide almost a year ago at age 40.

On Friday, the So You Think You Can Dance alum took to her Instagram page to share photos of the family's visit to the late star's gravesite. Holker features in the gallery with the couple's children, Maddox, 7, Zaia, 3, and 15-year-old Weslie.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds, carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she captioned the carousel.

"We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day," she added. "Happy birthday, my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

The stars flocked to her comments to share their love and support, including Naomi Campbell, Chrishell Stause and Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres, who worked alongside Boss on her daytime talk show, wrote, "It’s a beautiful day. Sending you all so much love."

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show host also took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to Boss, sharing a sweet photo of her with the late house DJ and producer of her talk show.

"Happy birthday, tWitch. I love you and I always will," she captioned the selfie of her and a beaming Boss.

Since his death, DeGeneres has shared several tributes to the choreographer, including an emotional video detailing how she planned to honor him during the holiday season.

The 65-year-old comedian and Boss shared a special relationship before his death. The duo met in 2010, before the dancer became a household name when he became the Ellen show's house DJ from 2014 to the series’ end in 2022. Boss also served as a co-executive producer after being promoted in August 2020. He rose to fame when he became the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

The comedian has made other tributes in honor of the dancer's memory. Earlier this year, DeGeneres's Ellen Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund shared a photo on Instagram of a tree planted in honor of the late choreographer during the first anniversary of its creation.

"In Memory of Stephen "tWitch" Boss and the light he brought to the world," the plaque planted in the ground reads.

"As we celebrated the one year anniversary of our Ellen Campus this past week, we took a moment to recognize a very special person who left us too soon," the post's caption reads. "tWitch brought light to so many and was a wonderful friend to @ellendegeneres In his honor we planted this tree so he will be forever remembered on the campus."

Recently, Holker and her children have shared how they're getting back into the groove for the first time since Boss' death.

On Sept. 16, the dancer shared the video of her, Maddox and Zaia busting some dance moves to Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red." The two little ones opted for Spider-Man costumes while Holker looked comfy in brown pajamas.

"Dancing with my loves for national dance day!!" she captioned the post.

It's the first video she posted of her dancing alongside her children since their father's death on Dec. 13, 2022. The kids were last featured in a dance video on Dec. 9 of that year.

For her part, Holker posted her first dance video since her husband's death on Aug. 26.

"Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!," the 35-year-old captioned the video.

In the clip, Holker is joined by friend and actress Brittany Russell. Together, the two women do a quick count to Missy Elliott's "Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch."

Holker spoke for the first time publicly about the impact her husband's death has had on her family and how she is continuing to put on a brave face for her kids back in May.

"I don't really have any other choice but to be strong," the dancer told Hoda Kotb. "Now, they still see me have my highs and lows because there's a lot of it. All I can do is just try to move forward. It's honestly something I wouldn't wish for anybody. It's really hard. But if I've learned anything, it's that communication is key."

